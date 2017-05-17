Millwall cut their losses on summer signing Wylde

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
By Richard Cawley -
Gregg Wylde with Noah Chesmain at Northampton Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall have terminated Gregg Wylde’s contract by mutual consent.

The Lions signed the winger on a free transfer last summer after he had impressed for Plymouth Argyle.

But Wylde struggled to impress for the South Londoners – quickly dropping out of contention – and he joined Northampton Town on loan in January.

He still had 12 months to run on his Den deal.

Millwall boss Neil Harris told the club’s website: “Gregg is a great lad and an outstanding professional. Unfortunately his opportunities here at Millwall have been limited but I hope he can go on and succeed elsewhere. We wish him nothing but the best of luck in the future.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

