Millwall cut their losses on summer signing Wylde

Millwall have terminated Gregg Wylde’s contract by mutual consent.

The Lions signed the winger on a free transfer last summer after he had impressed for Plymouth Argyle.

But Wylde struggled to impress for the South Londoners – quickly dropping out of contention – and he joined Northampton Town on loan in January.

He still had 12 months to run on his Den deal.

Millwall boss Neil Harris told the club’s website: “Gregg is a great lad and an outstanding professional. Unfortunately his opportunities here at Millwall have been limited but I hope he can go on and succeed elsewhere. We wish him nothing but the best of luck in the future.”