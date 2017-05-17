Millwall chief executive will struggle for same Wembley drama – and why transfer plans on hold until after weekend

Steve Kavanagh has enjoyed play-off final success before – but even Millwall will struggle to match the drama of his last visit to Wembley.

The Lions chief executive was in the same role at Southend United when they beat Wycombe Wanderers in the League Two decider in 2015.

That doesn’t tell the whole story.

Southend were facing another season at that level before former Charlton striker Joe Pigott, on loan with Phil Brown’s side, scored an equaliser in the second stoppage minute of extra-time to make it a penalty shootout.

Adam Barrett, now on the coaching staff with Millwall, scored his spot-kick as the Shrimpers won 7-6.

“That was taking it to the edge and this season with Millwall we have been taking things to the edge,” said Kavanagh. “There was a desire in that Southend team two years ago that is the same, if not stronger, here.

“It’s always going to be nervy. It will no doubt by similar to Bristol Rovers and Scunthorpe on that Sunday, we’ll all be ageing a bit more. It would nice if we could go 4-0 up and just win it, wouldn’t it?”

Shaun Hutchinson’s injury-time header in Bristol took Millwall into the play-offs at the expense of Kavanagh’s old employer.

“When that goal went in I don’t think it is possible to even understand myself what I felt,” he said. “I was ecstatic we scored. It was like the play-off final. That is what makes football so exciting – that live drama.”

Kavanagh is a fan of the play-off format. Southend finished fifth in the season they were successful. The Lions only secured sixth spot on the final day and were nine points behind Scunthorpe, who they dumped out with a powerful performance at Glanford Park.

“I think it’s great,” said the Millwall chief. “It extends the season, otherwise you’d have teams in fifth and sixth having nothing to play for.

“If we didn’t have the play-offs then the season would be over in mid-March. It’s hard on the team who finishes third but everyone goes into the competition knowing what the rules are.

“In other sports there are play-offs to be winners – you can come top of a table and not win it. That wouldn’t be right. It’s exciting and engages supporters and TV around the world.”

Millwall’s players were sorting tickets for family and friends last week and part of the trick to the build-up is to take away any external issues for Neil Harris and his squad.

“You have to make sure there are no issues around the team so they are focused on what they have to do,” said Kavanagh. “The rest of the stress comes on me and the rest of the staff, to not let anything interfere with the team’s preparation.”

Promotion to Millwall is worth up to £6million in extra revenue.

Kavanagh said: “We’re working on budgets for both leagues, both scenarios – the same applies for player targets.

“But you have to forget about that on the day. If you were worried about that then you’d need defibrillators everywhere!

“You realise the difference when someone misses or scores a goal in the last second. It happened to Southend – it was something like 121 minutes and 34 seconds when we scored. That increased Southend’s income substantially. Wycombe are still in League Two. It has a major impact if a goal doesn’t go in – your life is completely different.

“I’ve worked in the Premier League [at Charlton] when every place was worth £500,000. One shot missing can cost the club £1.5million.

“I won’t name names but someone missed against Fulham and those extra two points would have moved Charlton up three places that year. I did think about it at the time then but I was finance director at the time, so I should do!”

Whatever happens this weekend, Kavanagh feels the campaign has been a positive one.

Millwall’s run to the FA Cup last eight – knocking out Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester – saw them hit the headlines.

“Last season Neil pulled it all together and although the team fell just short he did a great job with the initial rebuild,” said Kavanagh. “Would I trade the FA Cup run for a play-off final win or automatic? Of course I would.

“But you look at the whole season and it has to be seen as a success. We entertained the home crowd with some really good performances – beating the champions of England [Leicester] at The Den is fairly special, isn’t it? But success in football is also measured by promotion.”

Kavanagh has his own personal challenge to face next month as he cycles from London to Amsterdam to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. He lost his dad to the disease in 2004 and then his mum to breast cancer.

He rode it last year too, but this time it will not be on the official ride and instead he and five friends will do it with no support vehicles on June 16 and 17.

“I do about 90 miles a week on the bike. I did 45 this Saturday – to do it before the play-off final would be foolhardy.

“It is a charity that matters to me and I’m in a privileged job that allows me to raise money and profile for the charity. I feel a duty, having lost my dad in that way to it.

“It keeps me fit and you have a lot of time to think – you’re riding for three-and-a-half hours – unless a great big oil tanker is coming up behind you.

“Riding through Holland and into Amsterdam with the Prostate Cancer T-shirts on is pretty awe-inspiring and makes up for the cold, dark days in training.

“Someone drove past and hit me with an egg the other day. I told the chairman they must have been a West Ham fan and knew who I was!”

Anyone wishing to donate to Kavanagh’s bike ride can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stephen-Kavanagh9