No surprise that Wilfried Zaha the man to deal fatal blow as Crystal Palace survive

The Eagles have landed themselves a fifth season of Premier League football. Was it ever really in doubt? I’m not sure it was by the time that Palace went into Sunday’s high noon showdown with Hull City.

If Marco Silva’s side had not slipped up against Sunderland the weekend before it would have been a different situation. But they arrived at Selhurst Park with no margin for error.

And that crushing pressure saw a mistake made with a little over two minutes on the clock.

It was anything but an Italian masterpiece from Andrea Ranocchia as he fluffed his touch and Wilfried Zaha raced through to slot past Eldin Jakupovic. Just 133 seconds had elapsed.

“We believe in miracles – we’ve got Marco Silva,” read a banner held aloft by Hull City fans. But this was no time for fairytales.

Maybe it would have been different if Martin Atkinson had awarded Hull a penalty when Jason Puncheon stuck out an arm to deflect Kamil Grosicki’s free-kick.

But, somehow I don’t think so. Hull looked like a side shorn of belief. They had loads of the ball but showed neither the aptitude or ability to break down the Eagles, who were happy to set up a red and blue camp in front of Wayne Hennessey’s goal when required.

Then it was about profiting from their opponent’s lapses. Classic Sam Allardyce.

Take Palace’s second goal. City marked zonally from set-pieces and it allowed Christian Benteke a free run onto Puncheon’s corner to make it 15 Premier League goals and 17 in total since last summer’s record-breaking transfer from Liverpool.

Hull lacked the same kind of quality in their ranks and their relegation back to the Championship – confirmed by this defeat – comes as no surprise.

Palace were cruising to the full-time whistle but still had time to twice more breach a City side who knew the game – and their campaign – was up.

Jeffrey Schlupp’s surge into the box was ended unfairly by Michael Dawson and Luka Milivojevic calmy sent Jakupovic the wrong way with his second successful penalty since joining from Olympiacos.

Then substitute James McArthur seized on a loose ball which a deflated Hull backline failed to make enough attempt to win and slipped in Patrick van Aanholt to poke home a fourth.

It was a masterclass from Palace in terms of maximising limited possession.

And it was fitting that Zaha was the one to put the Eagles on the way to a victory which made sure of their top-flight status.

Can a 24-year-old be a club legend? I’d say the winger is. He was absolutely pivotal to their promotion into the Premier League – his display at arch-rivals Brighton in the play-off semi-final branded into the minds of Palace fans – and in this at times torturous campaign he has stepped up and delivered time and time again.

The question is whether Zaha will still be in Eagles’ colours when hostilities are resumed against Albion. His performances now have a maturity which suggest he is ready to once again test himself at one of the big boys.

It would be a headache for Allardyce, especially when he will be looking to add to his bonafide stars. Palace must do everything in their power to convince Zaha to give them at least one more season.