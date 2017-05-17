Neil Harris: Break leading up to Wembley final against Bradford is perfect

Neil Harris is happy at the 13-day gap between Millwall winning their League One play-off semi-final place and their Wembley showdown with Bradford City this weekend.

The Lions are in the final stages of their preparations for Saturday’s promotion decider against the Yorkshire side in north London.

Millwall lost at the same stage 12 months ago, with Barnsley 3-1 victors. The Tykes had won the Football League Trophy at the same venue eight weeks earlier.

Bradford cannot call on the same kind of experience as the Lions at the national stadium.

Harris said: “There is an advantage to that – but how much bearing it has on the end result, no-one ever knows.

“Barnsley’s experience of the final a couple of months before playing us was a huge benefit for them, or so they believed when I was talking to a few of them. They felt really relaxed. It is interesting to hear other peoples’ thoughts.

“We don’t go into the unknown. We know what to expect and football experience can be key at times. It doesn’t mean you perform the best on the day or have that little bit of luck.

“But we have that familiarity and expectation of what the stadium brings in terms of

atmosphere.

“Bradford are a strong side who like to keep the ball. They’ve not let many goals in and have a threat going forward. There has been nothing in our league fixtures.

“We’ve got to prepare as meticulously as normal, stop their threats and impose ourselves in the game. Having a good start is going to be important.”

Millwall hardly had a chance to recover from their win at Bristol Rovers on the final day of the normal campaign before heading into two games in four days against Scunthorpe United. Then has come a period to prepare for the last hurdle.

Harris said: “The final possibly could have been a couple of days earlier for my liking but the fixtures have fallen really well for us.

“After the Bristol Rovers game there was quick turnaround, which perplexed all of us – why the Football League put the fixtures so close. But in the end it worked. We were at home on Thursday night, so didn’t have to travel, and then were pleased with the performance and looking forward to going to Scunthorpe.

“We played almost like three cup finals in one week. My players had a real buzz and would have crashed on Monday or Tuesday.

“To have this gap is ideal.”