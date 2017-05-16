Life enhancing college courses in Greenwich – with many free

London South East Colleges have launched a range of courses to encourage people to take up a life enhancing new hobby or develop skills – many of which are free.

The college is flagging up its Adult and Community Learning and Higher Education courses now being offered in Greenwich Those offering skills to develop a hobby or to give people a new direction in life include art, sewing and ceramics to cookery, DIY and basic car maintenance. There is also a number of courses to support those looking to return to work which focus on improving other crucial skills to help people gain employment.

The College also has a range of courses to support people who are setting up new businesses which include guidance on marketing and business operations as well as IT skills.

Many courses are free of charge, such as creative writing, cookery and Emergency First Aid and fees for the others are being kept deliberately low and there are discounts available for Greenwich residents.

Lisa Stubbs, the assistant principal of ACL, said: “We offer a wide range of courses to suit people of all interest and abilities. Taking up a hobby or learning something new is hugely beneficial to people’s mental and physical health. Its is a great time to get motivated. So take a look at what we offer and sign up for a course today.”

Former student David, said: “I was suffering from very severe depression, learning a language and undertaking a drawing and painting course gave me a new purpose and re-ignited my love of learning. My life has been changed hugely by the courses at the college.”

For more information people can drop into LSEC’s Greenwich Park Centre, King George Street in Greenwich Town Centre. Alternatively call 020 8858 2211, email: ACL@LSEC.ac.uk or visit www.lsec.ac.uk.