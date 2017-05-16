Catherine Arnold – Blueberry Avocado Superfood Mousse

For a mega dose of phytonutrients at breakfast, you could try this delicious Blueberry Avocado Superfood Mousse, which also provides you with protein, essential fats and an awesome boost of brain nourishing nutrients and antioxidants.

It takes minutes to make, tastes amazing and you may even persuade the children to try it.

Blueberry Avocado Superfood Mousse.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup frozen blueberries ½ ripe large avocado

1/3 ripe banana Juice of half a lime splash of plant milk (almond, oat or coconut milk) to loosen mixture and enable blades to turn tiny pinch of Himalayan salt

1 tsp coconut oil (optional but a great energy boost)

1 tbsp ground flax seeds

Topping Suggestions: Mixed seeds (pumpkin, linseeds, sunflower seeds) walnuts, almonds chia seeds toasted coconut flakes quinoa pops drizzle of raw honey or pomegranate molasses thin slices of avocado or papaya

Method: In a good blender, blend avocado, blueberries, banana, lime, milk, salt and coconut oil until smooth, stir through the ground flax and serve with nuts, seeds, papaya and other topping as you like.

Catherine Arnold is a registered Nutritional Therapist who lives in Nunhead, South London. She supports people who are suffering with a variety of ailments such as infertility, IBS, digestive problems and cancer. She trained at the College of Naturopathic Medicine in London after discovering the power of nutrition when her partner successfully fought leukaemia aged 34. Catherine draws on her experience to support and promote wellness in others. She writes her own recipes and is a passionate foodie. l For more information about Catherine see www.catherinearnoldnutrition.com and email catherinearnoldnutrition@gmail. com