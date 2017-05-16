Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Cutting edge cancer centre opened in Chelsea by HCA Healthcare

By Mandy Little
A £12M outpatient centre for cutting edge cancer care has been launched in Chelsea by one of the world’s largest private hospital companies.

HCA Healthcare UK has officially opened its 30,000 square foot purpose built facility in Sydney Street to provide rapid access to consultant led cancer services. The centre is to a feature one of the first digital PET CT scanners in the capital which can reduce the dose of radiation during scanning by up to 50%, making it safer for patients.

The facility also houses a blood laboratory to enable the fast turnaround for tests and an onsite pharmacy manufacturing suite. The development which aims to improve access to private oncology, haematology and chemotherapy will also offer outpatient consultations for benign dermatology, gastroenterology and colorectal conditions as well as private GP services

Leaders in Oncology Care (LOC),which is part of HCA UK, are to provide outpatient cancer treatment at the centre working with leading consultants and offering a holistic approach to care.  The facility will also be part of the The Lister Hospital, also run by HCA UK, which will provide patients with access to intensive care facilities and a dedicated oncology ward.

Suzy Jones, the chief executive of The Lister Hospital, said: “The Sydney Street facility allows us to provide cutting edge cancer services to our patients close to home, with support from The Lister Hospital and the wider HCA UK network when needed. We always strive to provide exceptional services to our patients and I am proud to say that this facility will help us provide the very best cancer treatment and care available”.

Guy Reynolds, the vice president of cancer services at HCA Healthcare UK, said: “We are committed to providing patients with the very best in cancer care, whether that’s cutting edge surgery, providing access to clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute UK, or delivering the most advanced treatment plans and innovative drugs.”

He said: “Throughout the group we provide an integrated approach to cancer services meaning that our patients have access to excellent care and support during their whole journey and beyond with our survivorship programme Living Well.”

