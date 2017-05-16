Appeal for Eltham stabbing incident from which the victim and suspects fled the scene

Witnesses are being sought into a vicious stabbing incident from which both the victim and suspects fled the scene.

Detectives in Greenwich investigating a stabbing in Eltham are appealing for witnesses and information. The police were called on Wednesday May 10 shortly after 12.30am to Arbroath Road to reports of an argument between a group of men. Officers attended and found blood at the scene, but no suspects or victims were located. It is believed two vehicles fled the scene.

However shortly before 1am a 26-year-old a south London hospital with stab injuries. He was transferred to another hospital where he has been treated and he has since been discharged. At 1.30am police received a call to say a car had been found abandoned in Horsfeld Road, at the junction with Westhorne Avenue. The white Citroen C3, which had a false number plate had been reported as stolen from a burglary in Bexley on May 1.

DC Stephanie Jones, the investigating officer from Greenwich’s Violent Organised Crime Unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Arbroath Road area in the early hours of Wednesday, 10 May who witnessed the incident or saw something suspicious. I would also appeal to anyone who remembers seeing a white Citroen C3 in the area, either at the time of the incident or between 1 May to 10 May, to contact us.”

“This was a vicious attack and I would ask anyone with information, no matter how small you think it is, will assist us in bringing those responsible for this attack to justice.”

Anyone with information can call Greenwich CID on 07881 914027 or police via 101 or @MetCC. Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.