Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Dillian Whyte ruled out of June 3 fight after suffering foot injury

Dillian Whyte ruled out of June 3 fight after suffering foot injury

By Richard Cawley -
0
22
Dillian Whyte during the public workout at Manchester Arena. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2016. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Dillian Whyte has been forced to postpone his clash with Mariusz Wach on June 3 at The O2 in South London due to a foot injury.

Brixton puncher Whyte was set to face the Pole in his first outing since his brutal battle with Dereck Chisora in Manchester in December.

Whyte – nicknamed ‘The Bodysnatcher’ – was aiming for a key win over the former world title challenger to underline his credentials to land a title shot of his own.

“Dillian is on the verge of a world title shot and we can’t afford to enter a fight at this stage not being 100 per cent,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “We expect to see him return in July before challenging for the world heavyweight title towards the end of the year.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the event should contact their point of purchase for a refund.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Dillian Whyte ruled out of June 3 fight after suffering foot injury