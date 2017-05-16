Hammersmith boxer George Groves gets fourth shot at world title

Hammersmith’s George Groves will challenge Fedor Chudinov for the vacant WBA world super-middleweight title at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on May 27.

The 29-year-old’s fight will be chief support to the IBF world welterweight title clash between Kell Brook and Errol Spence.

It will be Groves’ fourth crack at winning a version of a world title after losing twice by stoppage to Carl Froch and a split decision defeat to Badou Jack in Las Vegas.

Chudinov landed the WBA belt in May 2015 with a win over Felix Sturm and the hard-hitting Russian is no stranger to Britain – he beat Frank Buglioni in a first defence in London four months later.

Groves has won his last four bouts after linking up with trainer Shane McGuigan.

He said: “I’m excited to be challenging for the world title on May 27 at Bramall Lane. Last year was a good year for me. I feel that the work I’ve been doing behind the scenes with Shane has really started to pay off, and I’m in a great position to capture the WBA title and push on from there.

“Fedor Chudinov is a good fighter. He proved that against Felix Sturm, but I honestly believe that I will have too much for him. It has always been my dream to become world Champion, and now it’s my time and nothing will stand in my way.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “I’m delighted to add another big world title fight to this show on May 27.

“Since the Badou Jack defeat, George has worked his way back into position and is now on the verge of finally capturing that world title. It’s a very hard fight against a very tough Chudinov and I expect it to be an all-action affair.

“There will be 26,000 packed into Bramall Lane on May 27 and British fight fans can expect another epic night.”