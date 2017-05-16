Charlton boss “disappointed” that private transfer talks revealed

Charlton boss Karl Robinson says he is “disappointed” that Ben Reeves’ agent has revealed they have had talks over a move to SE7 this summer.

The South London Press reported first that the 25-year-old Milton Keynes attacking midfielder – a free agent at the end of June – was a top target for the Addicks.

And Reeves’ advisor recently stated a meeting had taken place at Charlton’s training ground.

“I’m a little disappointed with that because – as you well know – I have said nothing to anybody,” Robinson told our paper.

“I do my business in a very private way. If he wants to talk about it that’s down to him. It is leverage to get more money at other clubs, that’s what it seems like for me.

“At no stage have I come to you and said we’re after this player or that player. It is down to us to keep our stuff very, very quiet. You look at the great teams in the past and what stands out is they don’t have it is washed out in public.

“It causes untold problems in a football club. It gets the fans excited and then disappointed. Or not excited. You’re playing with people and that is not fair on the fans.

“If I have something to say then we’ll do it. We’re trying to do it with a bit of integrity and respect. We have had meetings with players but it is not fair on the player or other clubs chasing them, at no stage do we want to be used as leverage to get more money.

“We want players because they want to play for Charlton Athletic.”