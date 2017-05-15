Blues win seven-goal thriller 4-3 against Watford at the Bridge

It’s just one more game in Chelsea blue for John Terry – but he marked his penultimate match with the opening goal as the Blues won a wonderful goal-fest of a match 4-3 against Watford at Stamford Bridge tonight.

The sands of time are clearly catching up on ‘Captain, Legend, leader’ Terry, 36, and while his brain is as alert and as ultra-professional as usual, the legs are starting to show the ravages of time. It’s clear it’s now the right time to move on and winning a league title with the possibility of an FA Cup double to look forward to would be a fitting climax to his Chelsea career.

But this was a night to celebrate winning their fifth Premier League title and other strikes from Cesar Azpilicueta, Michy Batshuayi and substitute Cesc Fabregas gave a carnival feel on the pitch that was echoed off it by the Chelsea faithful

Watford centre-back Sebastian Prodl was given a second yellow card and then a red, in injury time as the otherwise gentle match boiled over needlessly.

Chelsea almost scored after three minutes when Willian went on a rampaging run on the right. He cut a byline to in-running Michy Batshuayi but centre-back Adrian Miriappa intercepted the pass and cleared the ball.

Antonio Conte made nine changes from the side that clinched the Premier League title on Friday at WBA. The likes of Kenedy started a game for the Blues for the first time since April 2016 when he played a half against Aston Villa.

This season? Well 34 minutes is not bad and the Brazilian will get a league winner’s medal too.

He, Asmir Begovic and Nathan Ake, and the rest those who haven’t played five games will receive a medal since the club will get 40 to distribute to whoever they want.

The only stipulation it’s that those who have played five games must get one. There is a playing squad of 24. Add those who departed in the January transfer window and senior management staff and there will be plenty spare.

Willian was next up to have a chance on 21 minutes but his shot was blocked for a corner.

Butt from the resultant kick, up popped John Terry to slash the ball home, off the post with his left foot after the ball rebounded off his back from a Kurt Zouma header.

It was departing Terry’s 67the goal for the Blues in a 22-year career and he was delirious with joy, tears in his eyes.

However less than 60 seconds later joy turned to despair as the centre-back misplaced a back header into the path of Etienne Capoue who nodded the ball home past Asmir Begovic.

Chelsea restored their lead 10 minutes from the break when Cesar Azpilicueta smashed home a daisy-cutter from just outside the penalty area. It was the Spain defender’s first goal since January 2016.

There were no changes at half time, but the goals just came flowing.

Five minutes after the restart, hero of the Hawthorns Batshuayi tucked home from close range after Nathan Ake slide the ball to him.

Inexplicably Chelsea’s defence collapsed again two minutes later when Daryl Janmaat skinned Ake and thumped the ball home past Begovic.

Azpilicueta almost reestablished the two-goal buffer with 20 minutes on the clock, but Heurelho Gomes, dived to his right to flick the goal-bound ball away for a corner.

But it was Watford who showed the resilience and substitute Stefano Osaka took advantage of another defensive lapse and smashed the ball home past Terry and Ake from eight yards out.

Antonio Conte replaced ineffectual Kenedy for Ola Aina on 75 minutes and Cesc Fabregas entered the fray for Trevor Chalobah two minutes later.

Valon Behrami attempted an audacious 35-harder, that while having the power lacked direction, but it indicted the confidence of the away side who hadn’t scored a goal in the previous six trips away from Vicarage Road.

Batshuayi was replaced with seven minutes left for Pedro, but in truth he was lucky not to be red-carded for locking heads with Sebastian Prodi who seconds earlier has cut the legs from the strike in a vicious challenge. The Watford man got a yellow card for his dubious challenge.

Fabregas was on the pitch four minutes before he scored the decisive goal curling a beauty of a right footer from the due of the Watford penalty area

Prodl got his marching orders deep into injury time after he hacked down substitute Pedro.

A regulation yellow card was followed by a regulation red.

And that’s was that.

Blue strangers cascaded from the stands on the final whistle while the players gave a lap of honour for the fans.

There is still a match to go ON Sunday against Sunderland.

Teams:

Chelsea

Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Kante, Hazard, Kenedy, Willian, batshuayi, Terry, Azpilicueta, Chalobah

: Eduardo, Alonso, Fabregas, Pedro, Costa, Cahill, Aina

Watford

Gomes, Prodl, Mariappa, Amrabat, Cleverley, Behrami, Doucoure, Niang, Janmaat, Holebas, Capoue

Subs

Pantillimon, Deeney, Zuniga, Mason, Osaka, Eleftheriou, Pereira

Referee

Lee Mason