Monday, May 15, 2017
St Christopher’s Hospice 50th anniversary walk a tremendous success

By Mandy Little -
More than 3500 walkers many colourfully adorned made a hospice’s 50th anniversary walk a huge success.

The sun shone on St Christopher’s Fun Walk which was held on Sunday on Keston Common in Bromley. The event was extra special this year as also marked the 50th anniversary of the Sydenham hospice being founded by Dame Cicely Saunders as the birthplace of the modern hospice movement.

Those taking part including superheroes and many paying tribute to loved ones undertook a fund raising walk through stunning countryside choosing from trails varying from three to 11 miles.

Kieran Falconer, the communications and marketing officer at the hospice, said: “The Fun Walk is a way for people to remember loved ones while also raising funds for St Christopher’s. It was a gloriously sunny day, with lots of entertainment including DJs and magicians, some cracking local pubs, and lots of “carbing up” opportunities on the food stalls. This year is St Christopher’s 50th Anniversary year and support for the hospice’s work across five South East London boroughs has been tremendous.”

The hospice which provides free specialist end-of-life for inpatients and at people’s homes needs raise £14million a year for its vital work.

Mandy Little
