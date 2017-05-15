Concerns over conditions in care home

Concerns have been expressed over the chronic need for places in care homes after one failed to make the improvements needed to move out of “special measures”.

The Burgess Park Care Home run by Four Season’s Limited was deemed to be “inadequate” in the recently published report by the national Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The verdict on the home in Picton Street in Camberwell has highlighted concerns over the number of available care home places as it means Four Season’s cannot lift its self-imposed embargo on recommending the home to frail elderly residents in need of care. The CQC rated the home as in need of improvement due to breaches in regulations of care in December 2015. The report, following an inspection in January, said: “We found a continued breach of good governance and we also found new breaches of safe care and treatment and need for consent.” It also highlighted that there was “no registered manager in post” and the further action must be taken to make improvements.

Councillor Maria Linforth-Hall the Liberal Democrat spokeswoman for adult social care, who is flagging up concerns about the shortage of care home places in the borough is worried that this will be further exacerbated if improvements cannot be made to Burgess Park Care Home and it has to close. The councillor has also welcomed the news that Tower Bridge Care Home was given a “good” mark in a recent report by CQC which means it can now move out of “special measures”. But a spokesman from Four Seasons told the South London Press it is now working hard to drive improvements at the home and has tackled its difficulties in recruiting permanent nursing staff.

He said: “We are sorry that Burgess Park remains below the standards that we expect all of our homes to provide. “We are treating this as priority. We have a new manager in the home who is driving a programme of improvements. She is being supported by an experienced regional manager and we are working in close liaison with the council and clinical commissioning group.”

He said: “Many of the areas for improvement that were identified by the CQC inspectors concerned aspects of documentation and our policies and procedures to support quality of care not being followed correctly. “The home had some difficulties in recruiting permanent nurses and for a time had to call in agency nurses, who, although appropriately qualified, are not familiar with our policies and procedures. “We have now recruited additional permanent nursing staff. We have conducted a review of documentation relating to medications, risk assessments and care plans to ensure they are comprehensive and kept up to date and we are supporting staff with training.”

He flagged up that the inspectors had found “many positive aspects to the service” including nutritious meals, the involvement of residents and relatives in care decisions and the way resident’s relationships with family and friends was encouraged. He said: “They spoke to residents and their relatives who told them that the home was safe and that staff were kind, caring and they showed compassion and respect. “Staff engaged with residents and knew them well.” Councillor Linforth-Hall, said: “I was delighted to hear that Tower Bridge Care Centre had recently been awarded a good rating by the CQC after being in special measures. “A lot of work has been done to improve the home after I had raised serious concerns with local council officers, and the company that manages the home, about the condition in which many elderly residents lived in. “Despite this success, as the recent inspection at Burgess Park shows, there is still significant work to be done to provide high-quality and accessible care accommodation for elderly residents across the borough.”

Cllr Richard Livingstone, cabinet member for adult care said: “The council is concerned about the latest rating for Burgess Park. “Council officers and local NHS clinicians are monitoring and engaged with the provider to ensure that this independent nursing care home makes all necessary improvements and maintains safe standards of care.

“Four Seasons have an action plan in place to address the concerns raised in the CQC report. The council and NHS will not be making new placements until the required improvements are effected, which would allow the nursing care home to come out of special measures. “Monitoring visits, including unannounced visits, are undertaken to ensure the safety of residents and to monitor progress in regards to the improvement action plan. “Regular multi-disciplinary meetings of consultant geriatricians, GPs, social workers and other health professionals are held at Burgess Park to review the care needs of each resident. “It is very pleasing to hear that Tower Bridge nursing care home has been awarded a “good” rating by the CQC. “I often speak to the families of its residents who tell me how well the home looks after their loved ones.”