Walks and talks on all things green and leafy

Some of London’s most famous flora will become points of pilgrimage during London Tree Week, which starts at the end of this month. The celebration will be bigger than ever when it returns from 27 May to 4 June. More than 60 events will take place around the trees of London’s streets, parks, and woodlands. A free audio tree trail will run all week in Potters Field Park, by City Hall, on topics ranging from treelaxation to poetree. Young people will get the chance to study tree bark and the mix of creatures living inside it at the Greenwich Peninsula Ecology Park on Wednesday 31 May. There will also be guided pond dipping and bug hunting, for green-fingered insect fans. Other highlights include a London Wildlife Trust bat tour at Sydenham Wells Park on May 27, which will include special detectors to hear the creatures as they flit among the branches. The Woodland Trust’s tree photography walk, with writer and photography expert, Edward Parker will include a visit to an ancient Tyburn Tree and one named after Thomas Hardy. The tour on 30 May starts at Marble Arch Tube station and also takes in the London Plane trees at Russell Square. Another event perfect for families is the Tall Tree Stories on Thursday 1 June – a storytelling session workshops in Fulham Palace Gardens. The Tree or False walk in Kennington’s Mary Geraldine Harmsworth Park, will take enthusiasts on a tree trail and boost their store of interesting tree facts. London Tree Week is organised by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in collaboration with a number of partners including The Woodland Trust and The London Wildlife Trust. It is part of the mayor’s policy to protect, promote and expand London’s trees and woodlands. Over the last few months the Mayor has helped deliver approximately 43,000 new trees across all London boroughs and will help fund thousands more over the next three years. Londoners are also encouraged to share their photos of their favourite trees on Twitter and Instagram using #LondonTreeWeek. Christina Joachim, events manager of the Woodland Trust said: “London Tree Week is the perfect chance to celebrate how important trees and woods are. “There should be more of them on our streets, and the ones we have need better protection.” Full listings and details are at www.london.gov.uk/ londontreeweek.