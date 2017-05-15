St Mary’s RC pupils says: ‘We’ve renovated our bike shed’

Parents, staff and pupils at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Clapham celebrated the official opening of their renovated bike shed. The newly expanded, weatherproof structure now has dedicated stands for bikes and scooters and will enable more children to take their bikes and scooters to school. Mathew Griffin, assistant headteacher, at the school said: “St Mary’s School holds the Healthy Schools London bronze award and the TfL STARs bronze accreditation and we are working towards gaining silver status with both bodies. “Renovating our bike shed will encourage even more of our pupils, parents and staff to cycle and scoot to school. St Mary’s has already benefited from participating in Lambeth’s cycling proficiency training and pedestrian training. “We are very interested in further promoting safer cycling to school via participation in the many Lambeth cycling initiatives on offer.” Councillor Jennifer Brathwaite, the cabinet member for environment and housing, congratulated the school on the opening. She said: “This is great news and a perfect example of parents and schools making a real effort to encourage active travel to school. “I hope we see more children getting to school via their bikes and scooters, it’s hugely beneficial for their health and helps improve air quality and safety around schools.” St Mary’s School parent and staff association (PSA) raised funds through an array of activities including their summer fair, Christmas raffle and bake sales to contribute £6,000 to the total building expenditure. Pupils and parents were always central to the project and there were hundreds of entries for the mural competition to design a colourful interior for the shed. Valentina Ticino, a parent and landscape designer devised the initial building plans and supervised the mural design aided by a paint team which included the headteacher, Miss Karen Pluckrose. The final mural was based on the work of three pupils who were given the honour of leaving their handprints on the shed walls for posterity. To celebrate the opening, children “blinged up” their bikes and scooters with colourful decorations and visitors were able to enjoy cakes and entertainment from the St Mary’s School Jazz Ensemble. PSA chairwoman, Emily Hunt said: “It has been a joint effort to raise funds with donations from local businesses and of course the hard work of parents, pupils and staff.”