Southwark council slammed for £16,000 bill to recruit “spin doctor”

A cash strapped council has been slammed for “splashing out £16,000” in its recruitment for a role critics describe as a “spin doctor”.

Opposition councillors at Southwark council say they are deeply shocked by the revelation the authority have spent £16,000 to fill the new Head of External Affairs post. Councillor Anood Al Samerai, the leader of Southwark Liberal Democrats says it is a “ludicrous” amount of money to spend for what is in effect a “spin doctor” at a time when the council’s budget is so tight.

But the council chief executive Eleanor Kelly told SLP as is “common” in the search for people to fill “senior posts” an external search service was used. She said new post was created as part of a restructure which will save “hundreds of thousands of pounds”.

And Councillor Peter John the Leader of Southwark Council, said: “It’s completely hypocritical for the Lib Dems to pretend to be shocked about a recruitment system that they used when they were in power in Southwark. They paid nearly £20,000 to try to recruit a Director of Regeneration and Neighbourhoods – a recruitment that didn’t even work as the person appointed turned down the job.”

The new role at the council is to carry the responsibility for all the council’s communications with residents and businesses, policy and public affairs and support for the cabinet. The post which is now filled is on the pay band of Grade 16 for which the annual salary can be between £71, 160 and £89,250,

Cllr Al-Samerai, Leader of the Southwark Liberal Democrats, said: “At a time when we are repeatedly being told by the Labour administration that money is tight and needs to be saved in order to support fron tline services, it seems ludicrous that £16,000 has been spent on the recruitment process for a spin doctor at Southwark Council.”

Eleanor Kelly, the chief executive of Southwark council, said: “For senior roles the council sometimes uses an external search and selection service to assist us with finding the very best candidates for Southwark. This is common across all sectors when looking to fill senior posts, and ensures we receive a much stronger pool of applicants than through less direct routes. The new Head of External Affairs post was created as part of a restructure of our communications and cabinet support teams which saved the council hundreds of thousands of pounds. We have appointed to the role, and will be able to make an announcement shortly.”