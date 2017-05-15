Vicky is scouting for girls

Victoria Wilcox leads a double life. By day, she is a paralegal, combing the finer points of the law to find out the rights of her clients. But she spends her spare time planning adventures, learning new skills and acquiring badges. But the 22-year-old graduate is not a brownie – she is a scout. And the Borough resident might be one of the few women taking part when she represents the UK at the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland. It is a gathering of scouts aged from 18 to 25 from across the globe. This time in the dramatic landscape of Iceland from July 25 to August 2. The UK’s contingent will be 500 strong, amid a total of 5,000 participants from 80 countries, embarking on nine days of adventure, fun and discovery. Participants will stay at the National Scout Centre on the banks of Lake Ulfljotsvatn. They will make new friends from across the world and visit Geysir and the stunning waterfalls of Gullfoss. Victoria said: “There isn’t a reason why I wasn’t a brownie – it was just that my dad and my brother had been in the scouts and I could see how much fun they had so I wanted to join too. “I’ve been a scout since I was six years old. My dad was a leader and spoke about how much fun he had at the scouts which made me want to join and have the same experiences. “I went through all the sections at scouts from beavers through to being an explorer scout and I’m now a leader locally to make sure other young people have the opportunities. “This will be my first international camp. I’m really looking forward to the volcano walk, which is going to be so special. “Being a scout has meant I get to see places and meet people from across the world, something I don’t think most people get the chance to do.” Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished participants well saying “I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK contingent. They are heading off to the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland and I am sure it’s going to be a trip to remember! “I have filmed many times in Iceland and it is an incredible place to adventure and develop new skills that you can use throughout the rest of your life. It’s also a place that tests what you are made of!” The theme of Moot is Change. All members of the UK contingent will embrace change on their journey to The Moot, whether this is in their own lives or their local community.