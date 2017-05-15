Princess Royal joins first event at power station culture site

HRH The Princess Royal joined leaders from around the Commonwealth for the first official event at Battersea Power Station’s new culture and events venue, The Village Hall. The Princess attended the CSCLeaders programme in her capacity as President of the HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Study Conferences. CSCLeaders is run annually by the global leadership development organisation Common Purpose. Chairman of Battersea Power Station Development Company Dato Jauhari welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to the event comprising 100 exceptional leaders selected from a diverse range of backgrounds from governments, businesses and NGOs across the Commonwealth countries. The event formed part of a six day global leadership conference in which delegates learned about the complexities of the 42-acre riverside redevelopment, the Energy Centre, sustainability and the project’s commitment to local employment. The Village Hall is a 5,000 sq ft arts and community space located in a converted railway arch in the first phase of the Battersea Power Station development, Circus West Village. Created in partnership with Battersea Arts Centre (BAC), the venue will provide a cultural hub for existing and future local residents and well as the wider community in Wandsworth, Lambeth and beyond. As a new multi-use venue in South West London, it will host a vibrant programme of arts and cultural events ranging from theatrical and dance performances, comedy, gigs, workshops, talks, and evening classes. It can hold theatre style performances for more than 150 seated guests and is fully accessible. Dato Jauhari, Chairman of Battersea Power Station Development Company, said:“It’s a great honour for Battersea Power Station to welcome both HRH The Princess Royal and the talented group of CSCLeaders to the inaugural event at The Village Hall, as part of the annual global programme celebrating innovation across the Commonwealth. “We are delighted that this space in the heart of Circus West Village will be enjoyed by both our residents and members of the community, where they can enjoy a wide range of events and cultural activities.” Adirupa Sengupta of Common Purpose commented: “We are delighted that Battersea Power Station was able to host HRH The Princess Royal and the CSCLeaders study tour. “It is only by going out, smelling the coffee and understanding how fabulous developments like this happen on the ground that the leaders on the programme are able to develop their own perspectives on innovation.”