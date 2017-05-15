Volunteers get to work and transform church garden

An army of employees from gas distribution company SGN, along with its contractors, have rolled up their sleeves and pitched in to transform the car park and garden area outside St Michael’s Church in Southfields. Twenty one volunteers from the company’s London West depot in Godstone turned up in force to re-lay the church’s 176 square-metre car park with slate chippings, as well as tidy up the garden, clean the pathways, and plant flowers and shrubs along its border. The SGN team was joined by colleagues from their reinstatement contractors Cappagh and KLT, who had also volunteered to help out.
