Joy as farmers’ market saved after campaign

A much-loved fruit and veg market has been saved after a campaign by traders – and it was offered a lifeline by another market.

The Brixton Farmers’ Market, which runs on Sundays in Brixton Station Road, will be taken over by the Brixton Market Traders Federation, (BMTF) which runs stalls in the street every other day of the week.

The Sunday traders had been given notice a year ago, with only a few weeks’ notice, and soon mobilised to oppose the closure.

More than 1,100 people signed a petition against the move. But a new licence agreement with Lambeth council means the market will continue to be community-led, rather than commercial, an­­­­d reinforces the council’s commitment to support the popular Sunday market. Shoppers are unlikely to see any change to the market, which will continue to offer local produce from stalls in Brixton Station Road every Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm. BMTF operations director John Gordon said: “We are excited to be involved. “We were told four weeks ago it might close, but we wanted to save it so approached the council to offer to run it.

Within a week, the council contacted us to ask us to do so. “I think the campaign to save it focused minds on bringing about an agreement. We were the obvious people, especially because something had to be sorted out quickly. “We are a safe pair of hands and not as profit-motivated as others might have been. “We always aim to make it easy for people to become market traders.”

The petition said: “This is not set up to argue or fight, it is however to show the council just how important the market is to the community. “Please sign if you feel that Brixton Farmers Market adds value to the community.” Residents who signed were furious about the threatened closure. Gerhard du Plessis said: “The Sunday market has become our main source of meat, organic vegetable and eggs, because the quality is far superior compared to what is on offer elsewhere. “Apart from that, the vendors have become like friends, making Brixton a diverse and vibrant community. “Hearing it may need to close down if a suitable alternative space cannot be found is just devastating.”

Dale Lewis said: “Lambeth, wake up, show some intelligence, vision and stand up for this, and stop going for the sanitised homogenised version which happens to leave out the people who depend on the market Karen Virtue said: “I’ve been coming here every Sunday for about eight years. “I live in Streatham travel down, feed my family (husband and four children) with amazing local produce, chat to stall holders and spend pounds in Brixton which I wouldn’t do if it wasn’t for the market.” Teresa Moran added: “It is the only way to sell the fruit and vegetables that big chain supermarkets reject and would be waisted. “It is competitive in price and you can find fruits and vegetables not stored in average shops. “It is a historical London landmark and very handy to shop while you do other errands in the town.” “If you shut it the lively atmosphere will disappear.”