We all need Hope in our lives

The sensational Libera, made up of singers from South London release their album Hope’ through Invisible Hands Music on May 26. The new studio album, their first since 2014, features 14 songs, newly recorded and is available on CD plus digital. The singers of Libera, aged seven to 16, attend different schools in South London and come from a variety of backgrounds. Their promoters say although they are boys and they sing, they do not think of themselves as choirboys, but rather as an alternative kind of boy band; albeit the only one who have performed to three Popes, two million pilgrims and at the ‘Downton Abbey’ and Ely Cathedral and are about to embark on a tour of Japan. The distinctive sound of Libera has travelled the world in the last few years. The group’s albums have topped mainstream and classical charts in many countries, and their recordings hold their place in the Top 10s alongside major artists like Andrea Bocelli.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.
Talwar Column
A Doctor Writes
As London plunges into the biggest mental health crisis that the city has ever known, top Kensington psychologist Dr Shamender Talwar – who practises across West London – has launched in this newspaper a new easy-access direct consultancy aimed at helped the tens of thousands suffering from the illness.
Dear Dr Talwar I AM at my wits’ end and frankly these days I am frequently considering ending it all. I suffered from depression some years ago but managed to come through it. Now the...