Children in need don’t take it for granted

Charity BBC Children in Need has committed more than £360,000 in new funding to groups working with disadvantaged children and young people. This latest boost from the charity’s small grants programme brings the total invested in South London to more than £2.2million. A Brighter Vision has been awarded a grant of £30,000 over three years to run a supplementary school supporting children and young people living in areas of deprivation in Lewisham. Through attending the supplementary school, the children and young people will improve their self-confidence, basic skills and motivation for learning. Co-ordinator Laurentina Risch said: “This grant from BBC Children in Need will allow us to work with children and young people experiencing a range of disadvantages, developing their skills and competence in literacy and numeracy. “Our project is particularly focused on helping children and young people overcome any challenges and behavioural barriers in order to realise their full potential.” Also celebrating a recent grant is Afghanistan and Central Asian Association, which has been awarded more than £29,000 to provide weekly supplementary school sessions to newly-arrived children in Lewisham. The sessions will give the children the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and skills and improve their confidence, self-esteem and relationships with their peers and their community. Founder and director Dr Nooralhaq Nasimi said: “With the new BBC Children in Need funding we will be able to offer newly arrived children, some of whom are unaccompanied minors, help in facing any isolation, distress and challenges which may be impacting on their education and social lives. “The project will help reduce many of the barriers the children are facing and enable the children to achieve their full potential.” Children in Need has also donated more than £291,000 to six projects working in Lambeth. The news means that BBC Children in Need now has more than £1.4million invested locally. Redthread Youth Limited has been awarded a grant of £110,174 over three years to offer a specialist youth-focused counselling service for young people from its youth health and well-being hub, The Well Centre. The funding will provide a professionally trained counsellor to deliver a bespoke counselling service which will be tailored to meet the needs of the young people. Young people will benefit through improved physical and emotional health and improved family relationships. Elsewhere, Lambeth Elfrida Rathbone Society Ltd has been allocated £81,969 over three years which will help to fund a youth group for disabled young people and young people with learning difficulties in Lambeth. The young people will take part in a homework club, sport sessions, a healthy eating cooking club and get involved in various workshops and sessions discussing their well-being. The young people will develop skills in managing health, decision-making, communication, and they will experience improved academic achievement. Project fundraiser Andrea Swainson said “We’re delighted to have been awarded new funding from BBC Children in Need to deliver a youth group for disabled young people in Lambeth. “The new funding will allow us to provide a youth club which is tailored to the needs of the young people, enabling them to engage in activities that many may find difficult to access otherwise.” Also celebrating a recent grant is Brixton St Vincent’s Community Centre, which has been awarded £29,910 for their Brixton Youth Theatre project. The grant will provide a three year programme of drama workshops for young people experiencing a range of disadvantages. The weekly drama workshops will include: improvisation and script work and culminate in performances. The project will help improve the young people’s self-belief, life skills and relationships. Those interested in more information about the workshops contact: info@brixtonyouththeatre.com. Katie Higginson, BBC Children in Need regional head of London and the south east, said; “I am always so inspired by the difference our funded projects make to children and young people who face challenges in their lives. “In the last year, thanks to the generosity of our fundraisers and supporters, we have helped improve the lives of more than 78,000 children and young people in London and the south east. “We are currently supporting 550 projects making a difference for disadvantaged children and young people across the region.” “BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. A main grants programme is for grants of more than £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, a small grants programme includes grants up to and including £10,000, and has been refreshed to support projects for up to three years. Projects working children and young people facing any kind of disadvantage can find out more on how to apply for funding at bbc.co.uk/pudsey. BBC Children in Need relies on the support and creativity of thousands of fundraisers and supporters across the UK who donate their time, money and energy to help raise millions for the Charity. Whether raised by baking cakes, going on rambles, putting on quizzes or taking part in dress up days, all the money raised helps make a difference. BBC Children in Need’s vision is that every child in the UK has a safe, happy and secure childhood and the chance to reach their potential. The charity will realise this vision by supporting, promoting and publicising work that addresses the challenges that children and young people face and work that builds their skills and resilience. l For more information on BBC Children in Need grants visit: www.bbc.co.uk/pudsey/grants