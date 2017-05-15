Teletubbies say ‘Eh-oh!’ to helping Barnardo’s

Children in nurseries across South London raised £8,414 for Barnardo’s during last summer’s Big Toddle, and the children’s charity is hoping to repeat that success with this year’s colourful campaign. Toddlers from 27 nurseries, playgroups and preschools in six South London boroughs dressed up as animals and took part in a half-mile walk to help the charity support vulnerable children, young people and families throughout the UK. The total raised included £2,766 in Lewisham, £1,537 in Merton, £1,441 in Lambeth, £1,218 in Wandsworth, £1,084 in Southwark and £368 in Greenwich. Now Barnardo’s is encouraging people in South London to sign up for this year’s Big Toddle, which runs from June 19 to 25 and has the theme of colours. The Big Toddle is also teaming up with the Teletubbies as both are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. Since 1997, the Big Toddle has raised £14.5million for Barnardo’s. The antics of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have featured in more than 400 episodes of the popular TV programme and entertained children in more than 120 countries. Barnardo’s chief Executive, Javed Khan, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who will be taking part in this year’s Big Toddle. “Last year, the event raised more than £62,000 in London, helping to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children in the UK. “I am excited Barnardo’s has teamed up with the Teletubbies, some of the most popular characters in TV history, for this year’s event. “Both will be celebrating their 20th anniversary so it promises to be a fantastic party.” To register to Barnardo’s Big Toddle, visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.
Talwar Column
A Doctor Writes
As London plunges into the biggest mental health crisis that the city has ever known, top Kensington psychologist Dr Shamender Talwar – who practises across West London – has launched in this newspaper a new easy-access direct consultancy aimed at helped the tens of thousands suffering from the illness.
Dear Dr Talwar I AM at my wits’ end and frankly these days I am frequently considering ending it all. I suffered from depression some years ago but managed to come through it. Now the...