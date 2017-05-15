Teletubbies say ‘Eh-oh!’ to helping Barnardo’s

Children in nurseries across South London raised £8,414 for Barnardo’s during last summer’s Big Toddle, and the children’s charity is hoping to repeat that success with this year’s colourful campaign. Toddlers from 27 nurseries, playgroups and preschools in six South London boroughs dressed up as animals and took part in a half-mile walk to help the charity support vulnerable children, young people and families throughout the UK. The total raised included £2,766 in Lewisham, £1,537 in Merton, £1,441 in Lambeth, £1,218 in Wandsworth, £1,084 in Southwark and £368 in Greenwich. Now Barnardo’s is encouraging people in South London to sign up for this year’s Big Toddle, which runs from June 19 to 25 and has the theme of colours. The Big Toddle is also teaming up with the Teletubbies as both are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. Since 1997, the Big Toddle has raised £14.5million for Barnardo’s. The antics of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have featured in more than 400 episodes of the popular TV programme and entertained children in more than 120 countries. Barnardo’s chief Executive, Javed Khan, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who will be taking part in this year’s Big Toddle. “Last year, the event raised more than £62,000 in London, helping to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children in the UK. “I am excited Barnardo’s has teamed up with the Teletubbies, some of the most popular characters in TV history, for this year’s event. “Both will be celebrating their 20th anniversary so it promises to be a fantastic party.” To register to Barnardo’s Big Toddle, visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk