Wayne Hemingway to create cool village fete again for Greenwich Peninsula

A DESIGN guru who shook up the fashion industry is promising a free event is to be a cool version of a village fete with something for everyone to enjoy.

Wayne Hemingway’s company set up with his wife Gerardine are for the third year curating the Greenwich Peninsula Urban Village Fete which which is to be held on Sunday May 21. One again, iconic DJ Gilles Peterson is to be a the helm of the hugely popular free event which has attracted more than 25,000 visitors in the past two years.

In addition to the music and quirky takes on tradditional village fete activities the day which aims to to celebrate the best in design is to feature a range of curated designer market places, art workshops, talks hosted by BBC Radio London’s Robert Elms, pop up entertainments and lots of street food vendors

Organised by award winning Hemingway Design for developer Knight Dragon the which is promising to bigger than ever is to be staged in Peninsula Gardens by The Gateway Pavillions site office and gallery.

The Hemingways moved into organising events after selling up their globally acclaimed fashion company Red or Dead which grew to be a surprising success in the 1980s from its modest second hand clothing market stall beginnings.

Mr Hemingway, told The Mercury “I enjoy bringing a design and curated element into events to make them that bit cooler. The Urban Village Fete takes its inspiration from a traditional fete but it is creative arts led and not parochial and backward looking. It aims to take all the best bits from a village fete and enhance them making it all much more dynamic.

“The event is in its third year now and the last two were a great success we had around 20,000 to 30,000 visitors on the day in the past years. Its a great free day really creative with lots of artists and of course at a brilliant location.

Lots of people love Gilles Peterson his music makes everyone feel sunny and happy and so there’s always been lots of dancing. There is also going to be the Kings Gospel Choir who are really uplifting, folk dance music and hip hop to get everyone going.

Its from noon until 7pm and there is going to be so much going on people can spend the whole day there – whether they go alone, as a couple, with friends or family – there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Mr Hemingway who is a member of the Commission for Architecture and the Built Environment (CABE) committee, said: “The regeneration on the peninsula is a showcase of how to bring a new place to life. The developers are willing to make the effort and invest in doing this.

New housing developments can be very cold and bereft of life but they are really making sure that this doesn’t happen on Greenwich Peninsula. They are having a whole lot of regular community events to make it a really lively place.”

The Urban Village Fete which is free to enter and open to all is to be held at The Gateway Pavilions,Peninsula Square on Sunday May 21 from noon until 7pm.