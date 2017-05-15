80 flee from top floor of Vauxhall tower block

More than 80 people had to flee and seven had to be led to safety when a fire started near the top floor of a tower block.

The seven were trapped and suffering from the effects of inhaling smoke when they were helped down an internal staircase to safety and one was taken to hospital to be treated after the blaze in Lollard Street, Vauxhall on May 10. Six crews with a total of 35 firefighters and officers were called to tackle the flames in the 23-storey block of flats.

The fire is believed to have been accidentally caused after smoking materials came into contact with a mattress and bedding. Most of residents had already left when crews arrived but seven from the upper floors had to be guided out through the smoke.

The fire left a five-roomed flat on the 20th floor of the block blackened, to which they were called at 10.28pm and had under control by around 12.20am. Crews from Lambeth, Soho, Peckham, Brixton and Dowgate fire stations took part in the rescue and doused the flames. Lambeth crew manager David Stapley who was at the scene said: “Crews did a really good job and made an early attack on the blaze, ensuring that it was confined to the flat where it started.” A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “If you are a smoker you should never smoke in bed. It is also vital that you take extra care and ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it. If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”