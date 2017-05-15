Thousands raise cash for breast cancer charity at the 20th MoonWalk

An amazing £3.7million was raised before the first step was even taken at the 20th MoonWalk London, which took place on Saturday.

Fifteen thousand women and men donned decorated bras laden with fringing and feathers as they partied hard at the Roaring Twenties-themed event organised by breast cancer charity, Walk the Walk.

The streets of London were filled with Flappers for the first time in almost a 100 years, as people of all ages took on either a half or full Marathon walking challenge at midnight, starting and finishing at Clapham Common.

Walker Heidi Rehman said: “After receiving my secondary diagnosis, just after The MoonWalk last year, I wanted to prove there are still good times to be had. “This point six months ago, I couldn’t foresee enough into the future that I would be able to take part. “But, with the help of my incredible friend, Zoe, determination and positivity kicked in, like at every MoonWalk it has, regardless of any diagnosis. “The night was exhilarating, the atmosphere was electric, and volunteers were encouraging.

This is my favourite night of the year.” Frazer Hadfield, star of hit West End musical, The Girls, said: “We did two shows came off stage and straight to The MoonWalk. “The amount of people taking part is staggering and hearing their stories as you are walking around is really inspiring. “There’s a real spirit of ‘we’re all in this together’.

It brings it home what a good cause this is.” Walk the Walk founder and chief executive Nina Barough said: “I think our 20th year was certainly marked in style. “Our walkers looked magnificent. The energy of everyone coming together before the walk was electric. “And even the early morning rain failed to dampened anyone’s spirits. “It was the most extraordinary birthday party and it really felt like the end of an era and the beginning of the next part of the story.” Walk the Walk has raised more than £117 million since 1996, with the money granted either to fund research into breast cancer or to help improve the lives of those with cancer now. Entries for The MoonWalk London 2018 opened yesterday. Go to walkthewalk.org to enter.