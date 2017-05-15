Millwall boss Neil Harris responds to Bradford co-owner’s claim that League One final play-off pressure is on Lions

Neil Harris has dismissed Bradford owner Edin Rahic’s claim that there is more pressure on Millwall going into this weekend’s League One play-off final.

The Lions get a chance to clinch a place in the Championship with the showdown at Wembley on April 20 – and go one better than 12 months ago when they lost 3-1 to Barnsley.

Bantams co-owner Rahic said: “There is more pressure on Millwall after their defeat in the final last year.”

But Harris has responded to that claim. He told the Friday edition of the South London Press: “I didn’t quite understand the comment.

“There is no doubt that when you get to the play-offs the pressure is on everybody. Myself and Graham Alexander [Scunthorpe United boss] were talking about that before the first leg. There is pressure on all four clubs because you want to gain promotion.

“That is the same at every level. The pressure is equal.

“In my eyes we hold an advantage having been there before but there is no expectation at our football club. Is there on Bradford? Sometimes when you sell 20,000 tickets for every home game then your fanbase expects.

“There is pressure for both teams. But it’s an enjoyable one.

You have got to embrace it and thrive on these occasions.

“Big players turn up for big matches and perform. You have seen that in our group in terms of beating Leicester, Watford and Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

“We won against Charlton at The Den and there is no more pressure than we had at Bristol Rovers on the final day of the season to get into the play-offs.

“We’ve had massive games and that will stand us in good stead for another huge one next weekend.”

Harris will leave it to his players to decide if they want to visit Wembley before the Bradford clash to soak up the surroundings. But nearly all of his squad did that last season before facing Barnsley.

“It is almost the done thing,” said Harris. “Just to experience the setup of the stadium and dressing room. It was definitely beneficial in terms of familiarising yourself.

“Some of our players have been there quite often and quite a lot played there last year.There are only four or five boys who weren’t with us last time.

“It’s whether the likes of Jed [Wallace] or Coops [Jake Cooper] might have played there earlier in their careers.

“They’ll be given an opportunity to go. If they don’t then I have got no problem with it.”