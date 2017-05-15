Jason Puncheon: It was a story of two seasons in one – second half of campaign is what kept Palace up

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon said the team’s form in the second half of the campaign saved the Eagles from relegation.

Palace secured a fifth consecutive season of Premier League football with a 4-0 victory over Hull City on Sunday. The win relegated Hull and moved the Eagles up to 13th on 41 points going into their final fixture of the season at Old Trafford.

Puncheon said: “It is two different seasons. The first half was poor, the second half you would say was brilliant.

“We all know we should not have been in this position in the second to last game, but we were. I have great belief that we will not be in this position next season. But we cannot get carried away and not forget that we are Crystal Palace and what got us into this position in the Premier League in the first place which is great character, belief and desire.

“We cannot get carried away thinking we are this magical thing that we are not. We have to build on this now and look forward to next season.”