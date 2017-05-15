James Tomkins piles praise on Palace boss – and slams “disgusting” tackle from Liverpool man

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has said manager Sam Allardyce and the playing squad deserve a huge amount of credit for avoiding relegation with a game to spare.

Palace secured their Premier League status and relegated Hull City with a 4-0 victory on Sunday. Goals from Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Luka Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt made it a memorable last home game of the season for Eagles fans.

Tomkins said: “I can’t speak highly enough about the manager. I’ve worked with him before at West Ham and people assumed when he was appointed that we would automatically stay up – but it’s not as easy as that.

“We had a difficult spell at the start and were losing games but we’ve managed to turn it around. Everyone said if we hadn’t won those games against the big teams we were down but the management team and whole squad deserve massive credit. Winning against Hull was so important because we didn’t want to go into next week at Old Trafford needing a result.

“We needed to start well and couldn’t afford to make any silly mistakes. The first goal settled us down and we had to sustain a little bit of pressure from Hull before Christian (Benteke) scored the second which gave us a massive boost before half-time. They were thinking the worst then and if it had got to 2-1 a bit of panic could have set in.

“We had to make sure that we did the basics well and not take any risks. The manager stressed all week getting the clean sheet was vital and that was the icing on the cake for me personally. It wasn’t easy going into this game which is why the manager put out an experienced team with players who have played in these types of games before to help us manage the occasion.”

Tomkins returned against Hull after sustaining an ankle injury against Liverpool at the end of April and revealed not enough was done about Marko Grujic’s tackle which could have resulted in a long-term injury for the 28-year-old.

He said: “The challenge was brushed under the carpet a bit. I’m not one to complain about the physical aspects of the game and I accept opposing players are going to be competitive but I thought the tackle was disgusting really.

“I managed to get away with it because it could have been a lot worse. I worked very hard to get myself back to fitness and just wasn’t quite ready for City last week but I was very happy to come in against Hull even though there’s still a bit of pain. We’ve had a lot of injuries, obviously Mama (Sakho) has been great for us and Scott (Dann) has been recovering from a long-term injury. We’ve had Martin Kelly playing centre-back even though he’s normally a right-full so he deserves a lot of credit for stepping in and playing so well. Last week against City was a difficult game for the entire team but we all deserve a lot of credit for the performance we put in against Hull.”

Tomkins was also quick to praise fans’ Player of the Year Wilfried Zaha.

He added: “Wilf has been brilliant all year and fully deserved winning fans player of the year. His contract situation is between himself and the chairman. He’s so popular with the fans and hopefully we can keep him because Wilf can change games. He has nothing to prove to anyone at Manchester United after his performances throughout the season.”