Big Sam: Crystal Palace’s survival is a massive relief – it’s been toughest survival challenge I’ve faced

Sam Allardyce admitted it was a “massive relief” as Crystal Palace thumped Hull City 4-0 to make sure of Premier League safety – and relegate their opponents in the process.

A defensive slip was punished by Wilfried Zaha inside the opening three minutes with Christian Benteke heading the Eagles further ahead before the interval.

Palace ensured the scoreline had an emphatic look as Luka Milivojevic slotted home from the penalty spot five minutes from time before Patrick van Aanholt nicked a late fourth.

Allardyce said: “It’s a massive relief, that’s for sure. We all know the implications of relegation and the devastation it causes to a football club.

“It was a brilliant effort from the players – we tactically set out to nullify Hull City and expose them where we thought they were weak.

“They hold a high line and we put quality balls in behind, it got us off to a great start with the first goal.

“With how they pack corners – with zones – we knew we could get between them. It’s a great ball and makes it 2-0.

“They were going to throw caution to the wind and we had to sit in, defend and given them no space. We didn’t need to score to win the game. We knew there would be chances and finally when they overloaded we got two goals at the end.”

Allardyce puts Palace’s survival at the top of his turnarounds. Twelve months ago he kept Sunderland in the top-flight before taking the England job.

“I think because of the run-in, the teams we had to play, this was the hardest and it means we haven’t wasted the magnificent results we achieved in a short spell against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“If you see what Arsenal have done since we beat them 3-0 it was a quite remarkable performance that night.”