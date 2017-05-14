Crystal Palace safe after resounding victory over relegated Hull City

Goals from Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Luka Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt gave Crystal Palace a 4-0 victory over Hull City and ensured Selhurst Park will host Premier League football next season. Palace go into their final fixture on 41 points, seven clear of relegated Hull in 18th place.

Milivojevic dispatched an 85th-minute spot-kick to seal victory with a sidefoot finish into the bottom right-hand corner after Jeffrey Schlupp was brought down by Michael Dawson. Palace got off to a dream start after three minutes when Zaha latched onto Andros Townsend’s looped ball from the left-hand side. Hull’s Andrea Ranocchia kicked fresh air with his attempted clearance and Zaha was left with a clear run on goal. The winger made no mistake with a composed right-footed finish under the advancing Eldin Jakupovic.

The winger has been Palace’s best player all season and rose to the occasion with his seventh goal of the campaign to settle any early nerves for the Eagles. Palace required only a point to confirm their Premier League status and were boosted by the return of James Tomkins and Yohan Cabaye. Both players have been sorely missed in the last three defeats and provided Palace with far more solidity.

Tomkins nearly doubled Palace’s lead after 11 minutes when he rose highest to meet Jason Puncheon’s inswinging corner but his header flashed wide across goal. However, Puncheon provided another fine delivery for Benteke’s goal shortly before half-time. The 26-year-old stole a yard on Harry Maguire and buried his header past Jakupovic. The sun was beating down on SE25 and the Palace fans sang “We are staying up” with Sam Allardyce’s side in complete control. But Hull are a dogged side and could have been awarded a penalty minutes after Benteke’s goal. Kamil Grosicki won a free-kick on the left-hand side after a wild lunge by Yohan Cabaye who received a booking for the late tackle. From the resultant free-kick, Grosicki‘s delivery appeared to strike Puncheon’s right hand but referee Martin Atkinson only awarded a corner. Palace sat back in the second-half with Hull trying to force a way back into the game. A fine Grosicki cross from the right wing was headed clear by Joel Ward after Wayne Hennessey completely missed the ball. The Eagles had another scare just after the hour mark when substitute Jarrod Bowen skied his volley at the back post from Samuel Clucas’ deep cross from the left-hand side. Milivojevic’s penalty ended the contest and van Aanholt added gloss to the scoreline with his second goal of the season in stoppage time.

“Glad all Over” was belted out on repeat and Palace’s players could celebrate a job well done.