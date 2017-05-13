Cairney strike keeps Whites in play-off contention after 1-1 draw with Reading

Fulham must do it the hard way if they are to reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley, after failing to make home advantage count in the first leg of their semi-final, writes Yann Tear.

They did manage to reclaim parity with a goal from Tom Cairney after falling behind to a Jordan Obita strike, but the lead they craved eluded them.

At least they can draw some comfort from the fact that Reading will be without skipper Paul McShane at the Madejski Stadium in Tuesday night’s second leg, after he received a straight red card for planting his studs into Kevin McDonald’s knee 10 minutes from time.

Fulham thrashed Jaap Stam’s side 5-0 at Craven Cottage back in December, but the Royals were never likely to roll over as easily this time and fought throughout as if their lives depended on it.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s men, by contrast, struggled to impose themselves for long spells in the game and suffered at the start of the second half in particular – falling behind in the 53rd minute when Obita rifled a shot across Marcus Bettinelli and in off the far post.

The Whites felt hard done by, claiming McShane had fouled Stefan Johansen in the build-up, but there was no denying the quality of the finish.

For a moment, Reading played as if they might inflict even greater damage and suddenly poured forward – sensing a kill. Yann Kermogant’s audacious 40-yarder almost sailed into the roof of the net.

But the tide turned with a much-needed equaliser for the hosts on 65 minutes – Cairney nodding in his 13th goal of the campaign from close range after Reading stopper Ali Al Habsi had spilled a low cross-shot from Scott Malone.

The game resumed its pattern of fierce midfield collisions and home protests at some over-zealous defending from the visitors until the moment when McShane lunged at McDonald near the halfway line to gift the Whites an extra man advantage for the final knockings.

It says much for Reading’s determination and resilience that they held firm fairly comfortably after that, although Ryan Frederick’s flashing low cross from the right in injury time only just evaded a few stretching limbs.

The Whites shaded a desperately frantic first half, with Cairney’s left-footer drifting just wide of the far post, Sone Aluko scuffing a close-range effort wide after smart work down the left from Malone and Floyd Ayite, and Malone firing over from a decent position.

But the 100 mph pace of the contest denied them the opportunity to play the kind of measured football that has been such a feature of their season. That is often the nature of the play-offs, and we may be in for more of the same when the sides contest the return leg in a few days.

Fulham: Bettinelli; Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Malone; Aluko, McDonald, Cairney, Johansen; Aluko (Cyriac 87), Martin (Kebano 61), Ayite. Subs not used: Button, Odoi, Parker, Piazon, Sessegnon.

Attendance: 23,717