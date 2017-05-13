Big Sam tells Crystal Palace players: Time to put Premier League drop fears to bed

Sam Allardyce has told his Crystal Palace players to finally end their relegation fears in their penultimate match of the Premier League season tomorrow.

The Eagles know a point against Hull City will confirm their top-flight place for the 2017-18 campaign.

It looked a formality when Palace won at both Liverpool and Arsenal – as well as cruising to a 3-0 win over Arsenal – in April. But then came three straight defeats.

“We put ourselves in a very positive position with five games to go,” said Allardyce. “We have slipped up and now we need to make sure we put it to bed.

“There is more pressure now. When you get to single digits it increases but when you can say you have six or eight matches to go it alleviates the pressure. When it is two the pressure comes on.

“We have got to handle the pressure better than them [Hull] and deliver a performance.”