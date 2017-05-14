Millwall legend: “I took FA Play-Off trophy to bed with me – current Lions can use 2016 Wembley heartache as motivation”

Paul Robinson is confident that Millwall’s Wembley heartache in 2016 will add extra motivation as they prepare for next Saturday’s League One play-off final crunch against Bradford City.

Robinson is the only Lions captain to win at the national stadium – his goal against Swindon in 2010 ensured Kenny Jackett’s side won a place back in the Championship.

That is once again the prize for the current Millwall players, many of whom had to shake off the disappointment of losing at this stage to Barnsley 12 months ago.

Lions fan Robinson, now at AFC Wimbledon, knows what that feels like. Before he made the climb to pick up his winners’ medal and lift the play-off trophy in the Royal Box, he had suffered the flipside of emotions after a 3-2 loss to Scunthorpe at the same venue in 2009.

“It is extra motivation for them,” said the 35-year-old centre-back. “Last year a lot of people were hurting in that dressing room.

“They were unfortunate that the lost Byron Webster to injury in the warm-up and Joe Martin 20 minutes into the game. It disrupted their rhythm – you need a settled team.

“We remembered how bad and raw we felt and turned up the next year to get the business done.

“I think we felt the first time against Scunthorpe that getting to Wembley had been the achievement. It was such a big effort and result against Leeds in the semi-final. But once we lost that day it changed.

“You work all season for that objectiVe – to get promoted – and missing out on that final hurdle sat in our minds that if we went back there then we’d go one better.”

Robinson admits his first-half goal in north London to take Millwall up is the highlight of his career. Now it falls upon Neil Harris’ squad to find their own heroes.

“It’s strange but we got a bit more drunk the season we missed out. A few of us sat at the bar and drowned our sorrows.

“The season we won it was nice. We went back to Kensington Gardens Hotel with a feeling of satisfaction – a job done. We had a few beers but it was nothing mental.

“The trophy came back to the hotel and friends and family had their pictures taken with it. It came to bed with me – between me and the missus. Who says romance is dead?”

Steve Morison’s double at Scunthorpe United on Sunday – along with the assist for Lee Gregory’s header – helped to set up next weekend’s showdown.

Robinson tweeted that the Lions vice-captain was “the difference” in the second leg at Glanford Park.

“Moro is really vital, a massive part of the way they play. When he doesn’t perform his role then they miss him. He has that experience. His goal before half-time was crucial. It was an unbelievable ball in from TC [Tony Craig] which hung up well and SteVe finished it nicely. He thinks so quickly – look at the second goal which came on the break.

“I think if Moro doesn’t play then Lee finds it hard to get into the game. Moro is the perfect foil for Gregory. As a pair they get the best out of each other.”

Morison was a shaven-headed striker as compared to his silverhaired look when Millwall last went up via this route. His return to SE16 under Harris, formerly a frontline partner, has been huge in the club’s attempts to regain a place in English football’s second tier.

Jimmy Abdou, about to finish his ninth season for the South Londoners, has regained his place in the starting line-up since the final League One game of the season at Bristol RoVers. The enthusiastic but still relatiVely raw Ben Thompson has been the one to make way.

The midfielder had not featured in 15 games for Millwall before the 4-3 victory at The Memorial Stadium which took them into the play-offs.

“It is testament to Jimmy,” said Robinson. “You know what you will get from him.

“He’ll always be fit. He’ll always be ready.

“I think Chopper feels there is an extra security putting Jimmy in.

“He adds that extra bit of stability in the team for big occasions. He was excellent in the home leg.

“If he gets another year’s contract it will be his testimonial year, I’m sure every Millwall fan would love to see that. He has put himself in a Very good position with his performances in the last couple of weeks.”

Robinson’s connection to Millwall comes from emerging through their youth ranks. It seems almost certain that when the time comes for him to hang up his boots then a role at the club will be there for him.

But he doesn’t tend to get nerves watching them play.

“There are a lot of people I care about there and I care about the club,” said Robinson. “I’m desperate for them to win.

“If you look at TC he is Millwall through and through. It would be amazing to see him walk up the steps and pick up the trophy.”