Steve Morison is joint seventh in Millwall’s all-time scoring charts after his play-off heroics.

The Lions vice-captain moved level with Richard Jones on 85 goals following a brace in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Scunthorpe United.

A hat-trick at Wembley would see Morison go above Alf Twigg and Derek Possee, who share sixth spot in the goal standings with 87 apiece.

Morison has netted a total of 37 times in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaign.