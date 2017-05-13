Lions ace targets Den stay – and talks about another shot at Wembley play-off glory

Jimmy Abdou wants to extend his stay at Millwall into a 10th season – but has put promotion to the Championship first.

The South London Press revealed a couple of weeks ago that the Lions had opened talks with the 32-year-old midfielder, whose current terms only run until the end of June.

But Millwall’s challenge to leave League One behind has taken precedence – and that suits Abdou just fine.

“I want to stay – there is no secret about that,” said the Comoros Islands international, who arrived at The Den in July 2008 from Plymouth. “I’Ve always said that I am really happy at Millwall. If I can end my career here it will be fantastic.

“After the play-offs we will sit down together and see what is best for all of us.

“The play-offs should be my focus – and eVeryone else’s focus. We are one game away from the Championship, that’s the key and target. I want to be there. I want to put Millwall in the Championship again.”

Abdou has played his lowest total of games in a campaign since first pulling on a Millwall shirt. Only eight of his 21 appearances have been starts – but it is telling that three of those have come at the crunch point of the season.

The French-born scrapper replaced Ben Thompson in the winor-bust fixture at Bristol RoVers and kept his place for the play-off semi-final meetings with Scunthorpe United. Before that he had not got on the pitch for 15 matches.

“It was frustrating – I want to play week in and week out,” said Abdou. “I want to be involved every time.

“It was a new experience since I have been here – I’Ve always been involved. It was a bit difficult, but that’s football – it happens at times. I just stayed strong, believed in myself and trained hard.

“In the end I have played, so I’m happy.

“It wasn’t easy when you have been out for a long time and then you play three games in a week – your body feels it. When the club needs me, I’ll be ready.”

Harris appears to have turned to experience after a shock 3-0 defeat to Oxford United which left the Lions needing to step on The Gas at The Memorial Stadium.

“Maybe, maybe…you need to ask him,” said Abdou. “But we lost the game before, so maybe it just needed a change. Some freshness. It has worked. The manager didn’t say too much to me before I went into the side. He knows what I’m capable of – I do my best.”

Abdou was a Wembley winner with Millwall seven years ago as they beat Swindon 1-0. “It is a special place – to play there is huge for any footballer,” he said. “The key is not to play the game in your head before the game, if you see what I’m saying.

“You need to stay relaxed and focused. We’Ve got to prepare like the two games before, because they were as important as this one.

“When Millwall won at Wembley it was one of my best days in football. It is a long season and to get promoted there, was unbelievable.

You can’t explain exactly how you feel. There was a big relief, because the game was finished and we had won. You come home and realise what you have done. It’s something you can be proud of.”

Abdou says that Thompson – who scooped the Young Player of the Year award for the second year in a row – has taken losing his place with good grace. There were pictures of the lifelong Lions fan joyously celebrating at Glanford Park.

“I’Ve always supported Ben and he has always supported me. It will be hard for him to take because he has had a fantastic season, but he will learn from that.

“He is part of the team. He is the future and going to have many games to come. You never know, he can be involved in the final. In football, it can happen quickly. Ben is a top boy, a good character.”