CHAMPIONS! Chelsea win Premier League title with 1-0 victory at WBA

Michy Batshuayi blasted Chelsea to the Premier League tile tonight at the Hawthorns, when his 82 minute strike secured the three points against WBA that the Blues needed.

The 1-0 win meant second-place Spurs could only look up at the west Londoners and winder about what might have been.

Batshuyi, the Belgian hit man who came off the bench received a cut back from Cesar Azpilicueta before sweeping the ball home past Ben Foster.

The celebrations started from the thousands of Chelsea fans in the stands as the dominant Blue saw out the final minutes to notch up their fifth Premier League title and their sixth top flight crown.

As the players quaffed down the bottles of Champagne sent into their changing room by owner Roman Abramovich the match, one can only wonder at the transformation of fortunes this has been from last season’s farcical capitulation of the title they won so convincingly the season before.

Finishing 10th may have suggested that the boys from SW6 had lost their mojo. But this season, under head coach Antonio Conte, the majority of the squad have knuckled down and simply done what Conte had drilled into them from day one.

The trick now, of course will be to deal with the fallout that will come from those senior players who, played fewer matches their egos thought was warranted.

With their medals tucked in their suitcase, a few of them will be off in the summer.

But for now, it’s celebrations all night and for the final two games of the season.

The first of those will be on Monday night against Watford at the Bridge, the final one against relegated Sunderland, also at the Bridge.

It will be a day of joy and sadness as Captain, Leader, Legend that is John Terry takes to the Stamford Bridge pitch for the last time in a Blues shirt.

He will lift the trophy, give his farewell speech then jump up and down, before taking a lap of honour with his family before heading off down the tunnel out of the ground and into the sunset.

Take. Bow, JT, take. Now Antonio Conte, take a bow, Chelsea fans.