Friday, May 12, 2017
Robbers forced a van to stop and squirted noxious liquid in Deptford attack

By Mandy Little
Police are appealing for witnesses after robbers forced a van to stop and suspects squirted a noxious liquid into the vehicle.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Pagnell Street, Deptford on Wednesday(10) at around 2.05pm to reports of a disturbance. The three victims were driving in a large white van when a car pulled in front of them forcing them to stop. A number of suspects got out of the car and squirted a noxious liquid into the victims’ van.

A bag was stolen from one of the victims, and two were assaulted with a hammer, before the assailants made off in the car. Two men aged 50 and 56 in addition to a 47 year old woman were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, can contact police at Lewisham via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC . Alternatively to give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

