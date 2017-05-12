Musical adaption of Three Men in a Boat for Sydenham this month

A COMMUNITY venue is to be transformed into a Victorian river scape for a musical adaption of a timeless comic masterpiece

Show Three Men in a Boat (To Say Nothing of the Dog) is to run at Upstairs at the Sydenham Centre in Sydenham Road from Wednesday May 28 until Saturday June 10. The show presented by Spontaneous Productions in association with Kirkdale Bookshop in Sydenham is an adaption of Jerome K Jerome’s classic book.

The book first published in 1889 tells the tale of ‘men about town’ J, Harris and George as they take a leisurely rowing trip up the Thames, accompanied always by their faithful fox terrier. Along the way are recounted many hilarious anecdotes which promise to be as funny as when they were first told.

The adpation by Jonathan Kaufman from Sydenham Spontaneous Productions is to transform the venue Upstairs into a Victorian river scape complete with an improvised rowing boat. The show is to feature a score with a mix of original and period songs by Deborah Garvey.

The cast is to include Joseph Clowser, Ross Townsend Green and William Hastings in addition to actor-pianists Deborah Garvey, Helen Jeckells and Rebecca Yorke

Directed by Mr Kaufman it is to feature set and costume design by Alexandra Macarthur and special FX by Joe Kaufman of Red Kite Films

The Sydenham Centre is a new multi purpose community space run by Lewisham Council which houses a mix of organisations, events and activities. Spontaneous Productions is planning regular arts activities and theatre shows in the recently refurbished 100 seater Upstairs space.

Tickets costing for Three Men in a Boat (To Say Nothing of the Dog) cost £15 each or £12 for concessions can be purchased from Kirkdale Bookshop in Kirkdale telephone 020 8778 4701

Alternatively they can be booked online by visiting. at http://spontaneousproductions.co.uk/three-men/