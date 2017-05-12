Green Party not to field candidate in Eltham to support Labour’s Clive Efford

The Green Party has decided not to field a candidate for the marginal Eltham seat in a bid to prevent Labour being ousted by the Tories.

The Greenwich Green Party voted to not contest the constituency in the General Election on June 8th which was held by Labour ‘s Clive Efford with a majority of just 2,693 in 2015.

The party announced the decision was “not made as part of a so-called electoral alliance but to protect a marginal seat from falling into Conservative hands.”

A statement noted Mr Efford had given his assurances “of his intentions to stand up for the environment, protect the NHS and oppose a harmful Brexit.”

In the general election held two years ago Conservative candidate Spencer Drury clinched 15,700 votes, the Green Party netted 1,275 and the Lib Dems gained 1,308. However the UKIP’s candidate got support from 6,481 voters which could potentially switch to support Conservative parliamentary hopeful Councillor Matt Hartley.

Ann Garret who had been selected by the Green Party to stand for Eltham said: “The decision was made for the ‘greater good ‘of the country, which is facing severe public funding cuts as a result of a disgraceful seven years of Tory rule.

The Green Party is committed to increased public spending and investment in a ‘green’ economy to alleviate austerity measures, campaigning for proportional representation for a fairer voting system, ensuring that our borders remain open and environmental and human rights laws are maintained during Brexit negotiations. I hope that the political parties that I have stood aside for, listen to and respect our message.”

Greenwich Greens are urging their supporters to rally behind its other candidates Dan Garrun who is standing for the Greenwich and Woolwich seat and Claudine Letsae for the Erith & Thamesmead constituency.

Matt Hartley, the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Eltham, said: “Other parties may be making deals with each other, but the only deal I’m interested in is with the people of Eltham on June 8th. The choice at this election is clear – strong leadership with Theresa May and the Conservatives, or a coalition of chaos where Labour is propped up by smaller parties like the Greens, just as we are now seeing here in Eltham.”

Over in Lewisham the Green Party announced it would be fielding candidates in all three constiuencies.

The council’s one and only opposition councillor John Coughlin has been selected as its parliamentary candidate for the Lewisham Deptford safe Labour seat held by Vicky Foxcroft in

Mr Coughlin who was elected to serve as a Green Party councillor for Brockley in 2014

is also a musician, freelance translator and a member of Brockley Tenants’ Cooperative

Sustainability campaigners Storm Poorun has been selected to compete for Lewisham East and volunteer zoo keeper Karen Wheller is to battle for votes in the Lewisham West and Penge constituency.

Mr Coughlin, said: “To tackle the housing crisis, I will support not-for-profit, community-led housing initiatives, including cooperatives and community land trusts. The Greens will introduce positive measures to reduce air pollution, such as support for cycling, walking and public transport and we will initiate comprehensive tree-planting programmes”.

Mr Poorun, who has worked with housing co-operatives in Lewisham, a community woodland in Kent, a nature reserve in Southwark and for a mental health project in Kenya, said: “We will make the argument in favour of renewable energy generation and end the fracking fiasco”.

Ms Wheller an anti cuts activist and trade unionist, said: “I have been affected personally by homelessness and want to help all those in a similar situation, especially young people”.