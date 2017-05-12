I would only like to be an MP in Lewisham West and Penge says Ellie Reeves

A HOME grown candidate, motivated to join the Labour party aged 15 by the cuts at her school says she is not taking it for granted she will be elected into a safe seat.

Ellie Reeves is now fighting to represents the Lewisham West and Penge seat vacated by Jim Dowd after being hastily selected by the Labour Party as its parliamentary candidate for the snap election.

The mum-of-one who set up company Working Mum’s Advisory to help other mums with their maternity rights previously has worked as an employment lawyer for more than a decade and aims to draw upon this experience as an MP.

She also bring considerable political experience from roles for Labour’s National Executive committee including a stint as vice chair and certainly must have insights on the life of an MP as she is both married to John Cryer who represents Leyton and Wanstead and is the sister of Rachel Reeves the MP for Leeds West.

The 36-year-old who has lived most of her life in the constituency she hopes to represent attended Adamsrill Primary School in Sydenham and Cator Park Secondary School now Harris Academy Bromley. Despite hoping to follow her sister Rachel, 38, into the role MP role she told the SLP her parents were not “hugely political”.

She said: “Both my parents were both teachers and my dad was involved in the NUT in Bromley quite heavily – but I wouldn’t say we sat around the dinner table talking about politics. I knew they were Labour supporters – but we grew up around here and I think the thing actually that got me involved in politics was being in school here, particularly secondary school, in the early 90s and the school being chronically underfunded , lessons in huts, not enough books to go around and about 35 people in our GCSE English class”

“It really brought home that actually something needed to be done to change things to make sure people around here had opportunities and there was a level playing field. It think it was that which politicised me as a teenager and so I joined the Labour party when I was 15. I was out campaigning in the 1997 general election doing my A levels at the time I remember telling my teachers I wasn’t going to be in school for a week because I would be out campaigning. I campaigned over in Lewisham East for Bridget Prentice who the MP at the time. I did some work experience with her as well. That is what got me involved and stayed involved ever since.”

But despite the struggle for resources at her school she said: “Cator Park at the time was the sort of school that people would not get excited about if they looked at the GCSE grades but I went to Oxford and so did my sister from there. The support I had going through school from the teachers, who were very stretched, was fantastic and I feel I owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

She said: I wouldn’t want to be a MP for anywhere else other than in Lewisham West and Penge. I have lived here pretty much my entire life all my life, I went to primary and secondary school here, I am bringing up my own son here, all my family and friends are here. I love this area its my home – I am proud of this area. Being a MP wasn’t on the radar for me until a snap election and Jim Dowd announced that he was was retiring This is an area that I would be really proud to represent which is why I put myself forward.”

The parliamentary hopeful has found the biggest issue from knocking on doors is Brexit whereas she says one of the other key election over Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership “is just not coming up on the doorsteps.”

She said she had found people keen to hear what the Labour Party’s policies are and another big concern was the proposed cuts to school budgets which would result if funds are redistributed in favour of rural areas. Other big issues she has found are over housing including problems with short term unprotected tenancies and health.

She said: “The constituency voted overwhelmingly last year to remain in the EU and now I think people are really concerned now a hard Brexit agenda will be pushed through. I was very disappointed by the outcome of the referendum. But our approach would be completely different. From day one we would guarantee rights for the 3 million EU nationals living here. Rather than ripping up the book which Teresa May seems to want to do – lets negotiate to remain part of the single market – we need to do that to to secure jobs and prosperity.

She said: “A lot of hard fought workplace rights have come from Europe – which is an area I am really passionate about. We would want to protect these rights and enshrine them in law. Same goes for environmental and consumer rights.”

“What there certainly should be is very close Parliamentary scrutiny on the negotiations and a vote in parliament in the event of any deal. I am making clear to people if there is not deal on the table at the end of it all or a deal or if not in the interests of people in Lewisham West and Penge I would not vote for it.”

She said the proposal to cut school budgets is a really, really big issue on the doorsteps as well. “What schools are saying is that they are going to be reduced to the bare minimum. All of the drama, the sport, the pastoral care, support for special needs and all of those sort of things are just going to be stripped to the bone.” She said her party’s policy would be to invest in education by using cash from increasing corporation for the most wealthy companies.

At the last election Jim Dowd secured a Labour majority of 12,714 but Ms Reeves, said: “We are certainly not taking anything for granted – we are doing a huge amount of work and rightly so. We are working really hard locally, we are knocking on hundreds of doors, speaking to hundreds of people at street stalls. I am getting out there and talking to as many people as I possible can.

We are fighting this to win not just here but across the country.