UK premiere of historic boxing drama Tom Molineaux in Brockley and Woolwich

Mercury column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

This month, the UK premiere of historic boxing drama Tom Molineaux is set to take place in South East London, starting life at the Jack Studio Theatre in Brockley before transferring to the Tramshed in Woolwich as part of the new Greenwich Family Arts Festival.

Based on an extraordinary true story, the new play by Offie-nominated playwright Tom Green charts the rise and fall of one of the greatest heroes of bare knuckle boxing.

Born into slavery in Virginia, Tom Molineaux was trained by his father and initially boxed with other slaves to entertain plantation owners. He earned his owner a large sum of money in winnings and was ultimately granted his freedom. He subsequently moved to England where he hoped to be able to earn money as a professional boxer.

His first fight in England was on 24 July 1810, when he defeated Jack Burrows in 65 minutes. Five months later he took on Tom Cribb for the English title. Despite widespread betting that Cribb would win in the first ten rounds, Molineaux proved a powerful and intelligent fighter and it took 34 rounds and at least one dispute for Cribb to emerge as the victor. (In fact, there is still some suggestion that Cribb broke a rule during the fight and that the title should have been awarded to Molineaux, but the confusion of the referee led to the continuation of the fight which Cribb went on to win).

The return fight, nine months later, saw Cribb break the American boxer’s jaw and win in 11 rounds, but with 15,000 people watching Molineaux had become one of the most famous people in the country and news of his fights gained more press coverage than reports from the Napoleonic Wars.

Sporting stories often translate well into the arts. However they end, and whatever the nature of the journey, the spirit of competition, of battling against adversity, of coming up against apparently unbeatable odds, are no different in a story of sporting endeavour as they are in a tale of war, or love, or social injustice. Henry V’s battle against the French in Shakespeare’s play has the same sense of drama, of the underdog beating the greater force, as Rocky’s fight against Apollo Creed in the iconic Sylvester Stallone film. Bend It Like Beckham and Billy Elliot tell the same story of someone wanting to pursue their dream despite the disapproval of those around them, whether that be a dream of football or of ballet.

Of the two fighters who competed in those two famous fights at the beginning of the nineteenth century, it was Tom Cribb who emerged victorious and Tom Cribb who was ultimately taken to the nation’s heart. His tomb, in the shape of a lion, still stands in Saint Mary’s Gardens in Woolwich. However, despite a struggle with alcohol after his departure from boxing, a period in a debtors’ prison and an early death at the age of 34, it is undoubtedly Tom Molineaux who is the hero of Tom Green’s play and his is a story that deserves to be told.

Tom Molineaux is at the Jack Theatre Studio, Brockley, 24 May-3 June; and at The Tramshed, Woolwich on 30 May.

James Haddrell is the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre