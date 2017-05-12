A drug dealer who discarded a gun whilst being chased by officers has been jailed

Marcel Noushie of Bostall Lane in Abbey Wood was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday May 10.

The 19-year-old was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to commit robbery after a two-day trial. For this offence he was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Noushie had previously admitted to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and no separate penalty was imposed for this offence. However he was also found guilty for an unrelated street robbery committed in May 2016 for which he was sentenced to two and a half years in jail which is to run consecutively.

The court heard that on December 12 last year around 4.15 two plain clothes officers came across Noushie acting suspiciously near St Nicholas Gardens in Plumstead. As the duo walked towards him he ran away towards Plumstead High Street. The officers gave chase and when he was detained nearby after a struggle he was found to be carrying 12 bags of herbal cannabis.

The following day a member of the public reported finding a firearm concealed in a sock in St Nicholas Gardens. The weapon was revealed to be high-powered air pistol capable of causing a lethal injury.

Noushie later admitted that he had thrown the firearm during the foot pursuit and in a subsequent search of his home officers found drug paraphernalia in addition to an air pistol box and user manual.

Detective Constable Andrew Payne, from Greenwich Gangs Unit, said: “These brave officers ran towards danger, and this arrest demonstrates the dangers police officers across London face every day. Marcel Noushie is a dangerous offender, and his arrest prevented a serious crime being committed. He will now spend a significant period of time behind bars.

“We work closely with our community partners in reducing serious youth violence and taking firearms off London’s streets.”