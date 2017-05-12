Big Sam: If Palace need big team-talk on Sunday we have failed miserably at our jobs

There will be no rousing dressing room speech before Crystal Palace’s vital home game against Hull City on Sunday – because it would mean they had failed to prepare properly.

That is the view of Eagles boss Sam Allardyce ahead of a crucial 90 minutes of football at Selhurst Park. A point from the fixture will guarantee Palace a Premier League place for next season.

With loan hit Mamadou Sakho not expected back from his knee injury until the campaign has finished, it remains to be seen if Scott Dann or James Tomkins are rushed back from knocks.

“Our preparation is done before we get in the dressing room,” said Allardyce. “It’s not a team-talk or motivation in the dressing room. If we have to do that then we’ve failed miserably as a staff.

“They are already prepared for Hull City. They have already got the opposition’s strengths and weaknesses. We have our gameplan and they will be reminded of their responsibilities from set-plays. It is all in place – they have to make sure on the day they remember those key basics.

“I can say I don’t like the situation – because we had it in our own hands three games before – but if I’d been told when I took over in December that we’d need one point at home to Hull to stay up then I’d have taken it with both hands. I’d have said ‘thank you very much, that will do me’.”

Allardyce is in no doubt that Palace would be safely sat in mid-table if the likes of Sakho, Dann and Tomkins had not been ruled out with injuries.

Yohan Cabaye is another who is missing as the team’s resolve is tested once again. Allardyce said: “You might have a squad of 25 but, with no disrespect to the ones I have, if you thought they were good enough then you’d be playing them. They come in when your best ones have got injured or are suspended. It’s had an effect on the performance of the team.”

Martin Kelly reckoned Palace did not work on a back three long enough in the build-up to last weekend’s 5-0 pumping at Manchester City. That assessment does not fly with his boss.

“We changed to a familiar formation after we went 1-0 down and conceded four goals after that,” said Allardyce.

“It tells a story. It wasn’t about the system – it was about the fact we were rubbish.

“I’d try to find an excuse if I played that badly too! I used to be a player – the sun was in my eyes, it was too windy that day – the manager had a problem proving he was right and I was wrong. But with the analysis we have now there is no hiding place.

“Our success value had been how few mistakes we made when we had our four-game winning run.

“Liverpool had one shot on target on their own ground – that’s how good we were. Because we didn’t make a mistake they couldn’t capitalise. At Manchester City I’d need a calculator to calculate how many mistakes were made.

“We’ve got a lot of players who are more experienced at this level than Hull City. They need to use that experience on Sunday.”