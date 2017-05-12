Jason Puncheon: Palace’s home game against Hull is biggest in the club’s history

Jason Puncheon has claimed Crystal Palace’s home game against Hull City is bigger than their FA Cup final against Manchester United.

It was the Eagles skipper who popped up with a crucial winner against Norwich in April 2016 to secure a first Premier League victory that year and stop the club’s freefall towards the bottom three.

Palace have lost their last three on the spin and now face a midday crunch against Hull, who occupy the final drop berth.

“It is bigger than the FA Cup final for me and bigger than Norwich – because of the stage of the season,” said Puncheon. “There is no reason for us to panic. We always back ourselves when our backs are against the wall – we always come good.

“It is probably the biggest game in our history. We’ve got to go into it with a lot of confidence. Our fans will be backing us and they are our 12th man. When they get behind us at Selhurst Park they are the best fans in the league.

“The adrenaline and positive attitude takes a lot from the opposition. It’s intimidating. I’m not sure I’d like to play in an away ground like that.”