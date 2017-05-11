Join a matron celebrating her 50th at St Christopher’s Hospice 50th anniversary walk

A MATRON celebrating her special day by taking part in a hospice’s 50th anniversary walk is urging others to join the party.

Anne Nash says there is still time for people to sign up to St Christopher’s Fun Walk and experience its “terrific atmosphere” and “great camaraderie” while enjoying stunning country views.

The Sydenham hospice wants to make its walk from Keston Common in Kent on Sunday May 14 its best ever to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding by Dame Cicely Saunders as the first modern hospice.

Ann a ward matron at the hospice in Lawrie Park Road, who has worked as a clinician at the hospice for 26 years, has joined the walks with her family for many years. She is highlighting that walkers, who can chose to undertake routes of either three, eight or 11 miles, do not have to raise huge amounts of sponsorship “as every penny counts”.

She said: “We laughed when we saw the Fun Walk date announced in our hospice newsletter. It’s my 50th birthday on the 14 May and St Christopher’s 50th Anniversary in 2017 too so I couldn’t possibly miss it. My family has always taken part in the event. When our children, Katie, Paul and David were little we just did the short route with buggies. Now they are in their late teens they want to walk with their friends but we’re all still going to go together.”

She said: “The countryside around Keston where the route travels is just so picturesque and it’s wonderful to see so many people out in the beautiful countryside raising money for an amazing cause. The camaraderie is inspiring. Lots of people walk in memory of their loved ones, but I also get such a strong sense of support for all the hospice’s work from everyone too.”

“We have an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission, and I’m so proud of my colleagues who every day give outstanding care to our patients and their families.”

ANNE’S TOP TIPS FOR JOINING ST CHRISTOPHER’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY FUN WALK:

· The atmosphere is terrific, with lots of fun and a real sense of community coming together

· Don’t be put-off that you need to raise lots of money in sponsorship as every penny counts towards helping St Christopher’s and its patients

· You can walk as far as you can manage – three, five, eight or 11 miles – depending on how fit you’re feeling, or maybe the weather!

· The scenery is really lovely and walkers should still be able to see bluebells by then too

· From Lambeth, Lewisham and Southwark through to Bromley and Croydon St Christopher’s cares for patients facing the end of life and helps their loved ones throughout this time and into bereavement

The hospice which provides free specialist end-of-life for inpatients and at people’s homes needs raise £14million a year for its vital work.

The walk starts an finishes at Keston Common and walkers can set off from 8.30am with the latest recommended time for the 11 mile route at noon.

Entry is £5 for adults but under 11’s can join in for free and all children under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit funwalk@stchristophers.org.uk or telephone 020 8768 4575.