Collections centre in Kidbrooke will be a timely tribute to Prince Philip’s work in Greenwich

A TIMELY tribute to HRH the Duke of Edinburgh ’s long association with Greenwich is to open this year.

The Prince Philip Maritime Collections Centre being built in Kidbrooke by Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG) aims to pay tribute to the Queen’s husband who announced he will be standing down from his Royal duties.

HRH, whose titles include the Baron of Greenwich, was instrumental in bringing the Cutty Sark to Greenwich and has been its trust’s patron for more than 60 years. He was also an active trustee of the National Maritime Museum, which is now part of RMG, from 1948 until 2000 and since then has been its patron.

The new collections centre for RMG, which is being constructed by the Willmott Dixon Group aims to provide the highest level of care for the museum’s world class maritime history collections. Due to be completed in July it will also include a learning centre for school children and researchers.

Prince Philip who gave up a successful career in the Royal Navy to support his wife co founded the Cutty Sark Society in 1953 to preserve the historic tea clipper and create a tribute to the work of merchant sea farerers

He laid the foundation stone for the dry dock in Greenwich in 1953 and the ship was moved to its current home in 1954. He was an active supporter of the bid for Heritage Lottery Funds to restore the vessel in 2004 and wrote a letter in support which was included in The Mercury’s campaign to back the cause.

His frequent visits to the ship included one in the days after the devastating blaze which left the ship gutted in May 2007 which halted its multi million revamp. Accompanied by the Queen he attended the happier occasion in 2012 to reopen the attraction. He was back a year later in 2013 to mark the 60th anniversary of his role as the ship’s patron. Poignantly the event with members of youth groups became a positive gathering for the borough in the days following the horrific murder of soldier Lee Rigby in Woolwich by Islamic extremists.

Prince Philip who joined the Royal Navy aged 18 was considered destined for high command. Joining as a cadet in 1939 he served as a midshipman aboard HMS ‘Ramillies’ in the Indian Ocean and was mentioned in dispatches the following year for his command of HMS ‘Valiant’’s searchlight control.

In 1942, aged 21, he was commissioned Lieutenant and he commanded HMS ‘Magpie’ as a Lieutenant-Commander from 1950. In 1952, the year he became a Commander. However he ended his active service to give support to the Queen, whom he had married in 1947, on the death of her father George V1 in 1952. .

On announcing the plans Dr Kevin Fewster, the director of RMG, said: “We believe this centre will be a major addition to the cultural offer within this part of the Royal Borough. The name of our new collection facility is a fitting tribute to our patron’s sustained and unwavering commitment to the Museum, Cutty Sark and maritime history generally. We are honoured that Prince Philip has allowed us to recognize his longstanding and active association in this way.”