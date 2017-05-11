Exclusive: Charlton ace Ricky Holmes set for new contract

Charlton will hold talks with Ricky Holmes over signing a new deal – with boss Karl Robinson confident the club’s Player of the Season will go nowhere.

The South London Press exclusively revealed that the winger, a huge hit since joining from Northampton Town last summer, wanted his salary bumped up to reflect his importance to the team.

And Holmes looks set to see his wages increased and an extension to his contract, which has just over 12 months to run.

There had been rumours that Sheffield United were keen on the attacker, who played for Blades manager Chris Wilder during the pair’s time together at Northampton Town.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson said: “We’re in the process of sitting down with Ricky. He’s got a year to go.

“He’ll be with us next season. We’re in the process of having talks with his advisors. He has a good agent who knows what we’re trying to build. We know Ricky is happy where he is.

“We’ve got to get one or two things right. But everyone knows what I think of Ricky Holmes.”