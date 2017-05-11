Exclusive: Charlton Athletic release defender

Adam Chicksen is being released by Charlton Athletic.

The left-back joined as a free agent after his release by Brighton last summer and went on to make 25 appearances for the Addicks.

He also played further forward in a wide role and netted in the 5-1 win at Bristol Rovers in November and also in the 3-1 loss to Milton Keynes in the FA Cup.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson said: “Adam is going to move on. We have Lewis Page but we are also looking to bring another left-back in sooner rather than later.

“We had to make a decision. Adam always wore his heart on his sleeve for us. I’m sure his career will be fine.”

The Addicks do not have any other of their squad coming out of contract.

When asked if he wished there were more in the final weeks of their deals, Robinson said: “I think you’d always like more out of contract, yeah.

“I’ve made my mind up on some now. There will be a protocol in the summer for them. We gave these contracts out, we’ve got to abide by them.

“We have to stick by them. Whether I think they are of use to us is a decision I can only make over a period of time.”